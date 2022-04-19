INDIA

Boy dies after father’s gun goes off accidentally

An eight-year-old boy died when his father’s loaded double-barrel gun accidentally went off while he was playing with it.

The incident took place on Monday night in the Thakurganj area.

According to police, the boy’s father Fareed had an altercation with his neighbour in the afternoon and had loaded his gun in a fit of rage.

He, however, forgot to unload it and left it in the bedroom.

The victim, Mohammad Ali, was playing with his 11-year-old sister, Farhiya, in the bedroom when he took up the gun which accidentally went off. The bullet pierced through his hand and went straight into the right side of his chest.

His mother Asfiya and her neighbours rushed him to KGMU Trauma Centre where doctors pronounced him dead.

Station house officer (SHO), Thakurganj, Hari Shankar Chandra said that Fareed was brought to the police station for questioning.

“The gun has been seized and his licence will be revoked. We will see what further legal action can be taken in the case,” Chandra said.

