HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Boy dies of heart attack in T’gana village, parents cut birthday cake to fulfil his wish

NewsWire
0
0

A 16-year-old boy died of suspected heart attack a day before his birthday in the Babapur village of Telangana’s Asifabad district, and the grief-stricken parents cut the cake with the body on the side to fulfil his wish.

The boy’s birthday was on May 19 and he died on Thursday evening at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for stomach trouble.

The parents brought the body home. They observed his birthday soon after the bell struck 12 for Friday. Gunavanth Rao and Lalitha, the parents of the boy and relatives arranged for a cake and celebrated birthday by cutting cake beside the boy’s dead body.

They also prayed for him. They held the deceased boy’s hand while cutting the cake. They clapped and sang happy birthday songs for him even as the boy’s body lay on the cot.

The boy’s funeral was conducted later on Friday. The family said that their boy developed a stomach ache at home and was admitted to the Mancherial hospital. The boy died while being treated.

The doctors have maintained that the death occurred due to heart attack and were waiting for a post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

20230521-152802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Social distancing led to weakened children’s immune systems: UAE doctor

    New AI model may soon help doctors diagnose heart attacks accurately

    Urgent need to refill gaps in Indian healthcare post-Covid: Report

    World Bank agrees to give $100mn to SL for Covid battle