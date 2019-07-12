Boy engrossed in book during Federer-Nadal Wimbledon clash goes viral

London, July 13 (IANS) A match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal always carries hype and their most recent encounter was their first at Wimbledon since their epic 2008 final. Naturally, the anticipation for the match had reached fever pitch and tickets were reportedly being sold for upwards of USD 10,000.

While the match was another one for the highlight reels, it didn’t seem to deter a boy in the stands from being engrossed in a book he was reading. The clip of the boy was broadcast during the first set of the match and Twitter did the rest.

Many seemed to show mock anger, or the real emotion itself, towards the boy for landing a coveted ticket to the match and not being interested in it. “2 of if not the greatest players ever and the kid is reading a damn book smh (sic.),” said one user.

Another man posted: “The Kid: I love reading books more than anything in this world.

Me: That can’t be true in every case. What if you’re watching Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal in their first ever #Wimbledon semi-final?

The Kid: (sic.)”

Another tweet read: “What is he reading? He doesn’t even lose his concentration when #fedal play. Must be the most interesting book on planet.”

There were a few however, who appreciated the fact that the boy had a book in his hand not a phone or a kindle. “Can’t believe commentators were giving a kid in the audience flack for reading a book at #Wimbledon – least it wasn’t an ipad – kudos to any kid picking up a book these days,” said a user.

–IANS

rkm/bg