Boy injured in firing in J&K’s Poonch

A 9-year-old boy was injured while two others escaped in an incident of mysterious firing in J&K’s Poonch district on Thursday, police said.

Police sources said that the boy, identified as Irfan Ahmad, was injured in the incident in Surankote area of Poonch.

“He was referred to the hospital in Surankote from where attending doctors referred him to government medical college Rajouri for specialised treatment.

“Two other persons escaped miraculously during this firing incident. A case has been registered and investigation started into this incident,” a police source said.

20230112-212002

