INDIA

Boy injured in J&K mysterious firing dies

The 9-year-old boy, who was injured in mysterious firing in the Surankote area of J&K’s Poonch district, succumbed to his injuries on Friday in the government medical college hospital in Jammu.

The boy identified as Irfan Ahmed of Sangla tehsil in the Surankote area was shifted to Jammu from Rajouri for specialised treatment.

On Thursday, the boy was injured near his residence while two other persons, heading to pay obeisance at a shrine, had miraculous escape in the incident.

Police have already registered a case and started investigation.

20230113-160406

