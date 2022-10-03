INDIA

Boy killed, another injured as bike rams into police van in Gujarat

A minor boy died while another was seriously injured when their bike collided with a police van here, police said on Monday.

According to a complaint filed by police van driver Rajesh Mathia, he, along with other police personnel, was on night patrolling on Sunday, when a bike coming from the wrong side, crashed into his vehicle on the BRTS road where only BRTS buses, emergency services and police vehicles are allowed.

Though he alerted the biker with a dipper light and horn, he did not respond and rammed his bike into the PCR van.

While Piyush Zaria died on the spot, pillion rider Krush Chandegdra suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

An investigation is underway.

