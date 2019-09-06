Boy killed, four hurt in Bengal roof collapse

Kolkata, Sep 10 (IANS) A 12-year-old boy was killed, three other children and a woman were injured when the roof of an under-construction building caved in the Malda district of West Bengal on Monday night.

All five victims were watching a Muharram procession when the roof collapsed on them at Noorpur Dakshin Mondal Para village under the Manikchak police station, an officer said.

While the boy, Ramzan Shiekh, succumbed to injuries in the hospital, the condition of the other four — Tanvir Sheikh (2), Annu Khatun (6), Sahajat Hussain (7) and 25-year-old Sukhtara Bibi — were stated to be critical at Malda Medical College and Hospital, the officer said.

