In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old boy died and two others got injured on early Monday after they met with an accident on Ring Road near North Delhi’s Wazirabad area, said an official.

According to the police, a police control room (PCR) call regarding the incident was received at around 2.45 a.m. following which a team was rushed to the spot.

“After reaching the spot, it was found that three boys on a scooter met with an accident. The injured were shifted to Trauma Centre at Civil Lines where Anshul, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was declared dead, while Harsh and Ayam were found under treatment,” the official said.

The official added that the police found no eyewitness at the spot, however, after recording the statement of the injured persons, the exact sequence of incident will be ascertained.

“A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and further investigation is underway,” he said.

