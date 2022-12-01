INDIA

Boy mauled to death by leopard in UP forest

NewsWire
0
0

A 12-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich.

His mutilated body was found in a forest area.

The boy Meraj, had gone into the forest to collect wood on Wednesday evening when he was attacked and killed by a leopard.

When he did not return home, his family members and local people went in to look for him and found his body.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Akashdeep Badhawan said that this was the second incident of leopard attack in the past one week.

20221201-084004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ICMR’s research led India to have its own indigenous vaccine: Mandaviya

    Rashmika Mandanna is all things happy as she hogs on Delhi...

    How to incorporate exercise in your inactive WFH day

    Siddharth Chattopadhyaya is new Punjab DGP