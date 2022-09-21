INDIA

Boy mauled to death by tiger in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

In yet another case of man-animal conflict, a teenage boy was killed in an attack by a tiger in a sugarcane field in Dhaurahra forest range in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The deceased has been identified as Kishan Kumar, 14, a resident of Paraspur village under Tikunia kotwali area.

His body was recovered from the forest area when his family members searched for him following his long absence from home.

The boy was reported to have gone to the fields to collect fodder for his cattle.

Angered by the incident, the local villagers staged a demonstration on the road in the night.

Katarniaghat divisional forest officer (DFO) Akashdeep Badhawan along with other administrative, forest and police officials rushed to the spot and pacified the agitating villagers.

Later the villagers called off their agitation and handed over the body of the victim for post-mortem examination.

Field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) Sanjay Kumar Pathak said the aggrieved family would be provided compensation as per rules.

