An 11-year-old boy was gunned down by his uncle in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, Aniket Sahani, was watching TV when his uncle and his friend committed the crime.

Accused Arvind Sahani had borrowed Rs 50,000 from the boy’s father Rajiv Sahani, who was demanding repayment.

“My son was watching TV when Arvind Sahani and his friend Prince Chaudhary arrived at my house and shot my son Aniket from a close range. The accused, after committing the crime, tried to flee from the spot but local villagers managed to nab Chaudhary,” Rajiv Sahani, the father of the deceased said.

“We have registered an FIR against Arvind Sahani and his friend Prince Chaudhary. Arvind Sahani is at large. Efforts are on to nab him. Preliminary investigation revealed that Arvind Sahani had borrowed Rs 50,000 from Rajiv Sahani, leading to quarrel between them in the past,” said Shyam Kishore, an official of Shivaji Nagar outpost in Samastipur.

