Boy slips, dies while flying kite in UP district

Sambhal (UP), March 30 (IANS) A 16-year-old boy died after slipped from the terrace while flying kite at Sarai locality in Gunnaur area in Sambhal on Sunday, police said.

Waseem was rushed to a private doctor who referred him to a higher facility where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. He had sustained severe head injuries.

SHO Praveen Singh Solanki said that amid complete lockdown, people are asked to stay indoors but it has been tough keeping children indoors.

“Children are often involved in flying kites and other activities. We are continuously asking them not to do anything which can cause harm but there are some who do not want to listen,” he said.

