INDIA

Boy suffering from asthma commits suicide

A 17-year-old student, suffering from asthma, allegedly committed suicide in his room in the campus of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow.

The deceased, Vikas Kumar, lived in the campus with his mother Satyaprabha, twin brother Vishal and an 11-year-old sister Angel.

According to the family, he suffered a panic attack and was rushed to SGPGI emergency. He committed suicide after he returned home.

The police did not recover any suicide note from his room.

His brother Vishal told reporters that after Vikas was brought back from hospital, he went to his room and was listening to music.

“After midnight when I went to the room, it was locked from inside. I kept knocking on the door but got no response. Then I called my neighbour for help and he broke the window of the room and found Vikas hanging. We broke open the door but Vikas had died by then,” said Vishal.

ADCP East Syed Ali Abbas said a police team reached the house on getting information and brought down the body.

It has been sent for post-mortem.

