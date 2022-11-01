INDIA

Boy thrashed, head tonsured on suspicion of theft in UP

NewsWire
0
1

A 15-year-old boy, suspected of theft, was brutally thrashed and his head tonsured by a group of people in Jajmau area.

The incident took place in the Teen Khamba Chauraha locality when a man and his aides nabbed the boy and accused him of committing theft in his house.

They beat him up with plastic pipes, shaved his head and forced him to do sit-ups and posted the video of the same on the Internet, the police added.

Station house officer (SHO) Abhishek Mishra, said, “A case has been lodged in this regard under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The matter is being investigated.”

The matter came into light after the video of the incident went viral on social media. The SHO said that the accused would be brought to book as soon as the investigations are completed.

20221101-133403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    For 2nd year in a row, no Chief Guest at R-Day...

    Covid curbs return in Kerala amid rising cases

    Man abducted with ‘toy gun’, released after Rs 50 lakh ransom...

    Hitachi Group’s GlobalLogic appoints Nitesh Banga as President, CEO