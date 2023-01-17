INDIA

Boy, uncle hit by SUV while clicking selfies in UP district

NewsWire
0
0

An eight-year-old boy and his uncle died after being hit by an SUV while they were clicking selfies on the road in this district of the state.

SHO, Hardi, Anjani Kumar Rai said that Ravi, 30, his son Yash and younger brother Golu, 24, all residents of Kotwali Dehat, had reached the Chalhari Ghatbridge just before sunset on Makar Sankranti.

“The onlookers told us that the two men and a boy were taking selfies on the busy bridge when an SUV hit them. The three had parked the bike on the roadside and were so engrossed in taking selfies that they did not notice the car,” said Rai.

The locals rushed them to the CHC in Bahraich, from where the three were referred to the district hospital.

“During the treatment, Golu and Yash succumbed to injuries on Monday,” Rai said, adding that Ravi was critical.

20230117-090802

