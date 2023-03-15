INDIA

Boy, who fell into borewell in MP, dies (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

A seven-year-old boy, who had fallen into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, has died.

The boy identified as Lokesh Ahirwar fell into the 45-feet deep borewell on Tuesday while he was playing at farm. Since then, district administration along with state disaster team were making efforts to rescue him.

Ahirwar was rescued after 24 hours through a 50 feet parallel pit which was dug to pull him out.

Ahirwar, who was unconscious when rescued, was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

20230315-133607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dreaded gangster of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi syndicate held

    Trinamool-BJP spar over post-mortem of BJP youth leader

    Two more cases booked against Telangana BJP MP Arvind

    TN floods: Governor speaks to CM, expresses thanks to Modi