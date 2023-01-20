With a major section of public prosecutors and government pleaders continuing to boycott the court of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of the Calcutta High Court, the latter said on Friday that such boycotts will result in total collapse of the constitutional structure.

“This cannot continue. A section of government pleaders is abstaining from hearing in important cases. Often the police officers in the cases concerned have to argue their points. Ultimately, the state government is at a loss because of this. If this continues, the constitutional structure will collapse,” Justice Mantha said on Friday.

Justice Mantha’s observations came on a day when the Bar Council of India (BCI) suggested suspension of nine advocates responsible for creating ruckus in front of his court by preventing their fellow lawyers from entering the court for two consecutive days on January 9 and January 10.

It is learnt that the BCI suggested the suspension following the report of a three-member inspection team of the council, which made a visit to the Calcutta High Court recently. However, it is yet to be clear as to who are the nine advocates against whom BCI has suggested action.

Welcoming the suggestion by the BCI, senior advocate and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya said that whatever had happened was an insult to the judicial system of the country.

Congress leader and advocate Kaustav Bagchi, said that although he is not in favour of suspension of any lawyer being a lawyer himself, the ruckus in front of Justice Mantha’s court was unpardonable.

Senior counsel of the Calcutta High Court, Kasuhik Gupta, said that the punishment suggested by the BCI should be commensurate with the offence committed by the lawyers.

“Personally, as a legal professional, I feel bad if any of my fellow professionals face suspension. But in the legal system of the country, one cannot always help it,” he said.

