Speaking candidly about his future plans, Irish boy band Boyzone member Shane Lynch said he has quit showbiz for good.

The former Boyzone singer, 46, put to bed rumours that he might re-join the Irish boyband in the future and said he is instead enjoying life running his businesses, reports mirror.co.uk.

Since Boyzone disbanded in 2000, Shane opened a chain of 1920s inspired barber shops called The Elk & Clipper and owns an Irish bar in Cheshire with his wife Sheena White.

Speaking to Christine Lampard during Monday’s episode of Lorraine, Shane said: “Look, I love my boys to pieces and I think for me personally the last set we ever did, certainly in Ireland with yourself there, that was kind of the last show for me.

“I’ve had enough really, I love business life and I love everything that I’ve created and built up to because sometimes you go back on tour and you lose a lot. You lose a lot of family life, too. So I think I’m steady where I am and very happy not to be apart of that world anymore.”

Sheena and Shane have recently moved their lives from the south of the UK to the north as they relocated to Cheshire.

With the move, came the opportunity for the couple to appear on the Real Housewives of Cheshire, something which won’t change now Shane has quit showbiz.

“The only thing you’ll see me do is Real Housewives because that is part of our lives and they came into our home and it is all genuine.

“I happen to be a part of that, but my business life has gone to a whole new level and I’m happy with that.”

