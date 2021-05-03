The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Monday extended time-limit of the ex-gratia amount of Rs 500,000 for the death of any frontline staffers due to Covid-19, till June 30, an official said here.

The compensation amount is given to any of the two-lakh frontline personnel employed by fuel station dealers, auto LPG stations, LPG distributors, POL carrier crew, LPG package and bulk crew and Line walkers in pipelines, in case of death due to coronavirus.

Till date, the BPCL has given compensation to 23 kin of such frontliners – engaged in efforts to ensure smooth functioning and distribution of petroleum products – who were claimed by the pandemic.

Earlier, the compensation was offered from March 25 to December 31, 2020, but now with the second wave hitting in a big way, the company has extended the ex-gratia period from April 1-June 30, said an official spokesperson.

–IANS

