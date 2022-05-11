More than 100 Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) officials and employees of examination centres are under the radar of Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Economic Offence Wing in connection with the BPSC question paper leak case.

Recently, four officials from Arrah were arrested in the case.

According to sources, the SIT is scanning the phone numbers of officials involved in conducting the BPSC examination on May 8.

“The arrest of four officials from Arrah was one part of an investigation where Barahra

BDO-cum static officer Jaywardhan Gupta and three officials of Kunwan Singh College Arrah were directly involved. Besides, SIT is also suspecting the nexus of BPSC officials and education mafias in the paper leak,” an official of SIT said.

Nayyar Hasnain Khan, the ADGP of EOW said: “The SIT is investigating from all angles to crack this case.”

According to an official, BPSC had allowed examinations to be conducted in a Kunwar Singh College which was not affiliated with Veer Kunwar Singh University Arrah.

“Kunwar Singh College was earlier affiliated with Veer Kunwar Singh university Arrah. Then university’s VC Sayyad Mumtazuddin had banned the college in 2017 after the complaint of misconduct in BA part 2 examinations was brought to this notice.

“Now, officials of BPSC will be answerable to conducting of examination in that college,” an official of Veer Kunwar Singh university said.

The BPSC examination was scheduled to start at 12 noon on May 8 but the college officials did not distribute the question papers till 12.15 p.m. The agitated candidates then exposed the misconduct of college officials before the local media.

