A Bihar revenue officer was arrested by the state police’s Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Saturday for his alleged involvement in Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) question paper leak case, officials said.

Rahul Kumar Singh, deployed as revenue officer in Bhagama block in Araria district, was staying there for the last five months.

According to an EOW official, the officer was having link with the mastermind of the question paper leak case.

“We have conducted a raid at the rented accommodation of Rahul Kumar Singh and recovered some question papers, bank passbooks, PAN card copies etc,” the official said.

The EOW, which is investigating the BPSC question paper leak case, had registered an FIR against Rahul Singh on May 9. Since then, he was on the radar of EOW.

The EOW will soon bring him to Patna for thorough investigation.

