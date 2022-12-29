New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANSlife) With 2022 coming to an end, raise a toast to the New Year to the most dazzling parties, offering good food, a great ambiance, and even better deals.
Loci & Toot is the place to be when the midnight ball drops
The party starts at 8 pm with the a-la-carte menu that includes an array of fresh salads, signature handmade pasta, small and large plates, burgers, a deli section, artisanal bread, and scrumptious desserts, something for everyone’s palate! Once the clock hits 10 pm, the best deals kick in with different packages starting at Rs 1800 going up to Rs 4500 for a night full of unlimited lip-smacking food and drinks from Mediterranean and European cuisine. And dance, till you drop with the best beats of Commercial and Bollywood, played by the in-house DJ all night long! So head to Loci & Toot, located in the buzzing lanes of Bandra, and countdown to 2023!
Address: Shop No. 2, Sangrila Vaibhav CHS Ltd, Plot 616, 14th Road, Khar West
Contact No: +91 9920793232
This holiday season, Swirl, Sip, and Savour with your amici at CinCin
It’s the holiday season and there is no better reason to wine and dine at your favourite Italian restaurant, CinCin. Known for its fresh hand-rolled pasta, Italian cocktails, and extensive wine list- CinCin aims to deliver an authentic Italian experience in the heart of Mumbai. To celebrate their five-year anniversary, the team decided to take their love for wine a step further with their third house wine- the zesty sparkling wine, Limon Spritz.
This festive season, swirl, sip and savour with your amici and take a trip to experience the ultimate Italian culture with CinCin’s Limon Spritz.
Address- CinCin, Raheja Towers, Near Dena Bank, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.
Contact: +91 83558 70000
Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport
Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport brings to you an evening filled with scrumptious meals, heavenly beverages, customized dining options, and much more! The display kitchen and live counters will bring this special evening to life, with a selection of fine beverages while you swoon to the tunes of live music with your friends and family.
Dinner Timings: 7:30pm-midnight
Non-alcoholic: Rs 2500 all-inclusive; Alcoholic: Rs 4000 all-inclusive
When: Saturday, 31st December 2022
Address: Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport https://goo.gl/maps/pCfZSJ7g1h8uU4MP9
Ring in the New Year with a House Party at KMC
It’s been a great year and now it’s time to step into the next one, a new beginning is here and it’s time to welcome 2023 by celebrating New Year’s Eve at KMC with a House Party. KMC, a space progressive space for community and culture is hosting a party with unlimited food and alcohol to go along with it. To take it up a notch there are also some photography and fun party props. And to conclude a special countdown to welcome the New Year!
The tickets are available at two different pricings, one for the early birds and the other for the last-minute spontaneous one with access to unlimited premium Liquor & Food priced at Rs 2499 for Female Stag, Rs 2999 for Male Stag, and Rs 4999 for Couples. For all the late bloomers out there, there is a premium Liquor & Food Package that consists of the following prices, Rs 2999 for Female Stag, Rs 3499 for Male Stag, and Rs 5499 for Couples. Grab your early bird passes now! And head to KMC to ring in the New Year with the best House Party in town!
Date: 31st December 2022
Time: 9:30 PM – 1:30 AM
Address: Kitab Mahal, 1st Floor, Shop No.2, Azad Maidan, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001
Tickets are available on insider.in
New Year brunch at SAGA, Gurugram
Kick off the 2023 celebrations with your family and friends. Head to the Modern Indian Gourmet Diner SAGA, at Golf Course Road, Gurugram. Putting top-class produce at centre stage and spotlighting hyper-seasonal ingredients, the New Year special Brunch menu will have Michelin-star Chef Atul Kochhar’s curated cuisines of India.
Indulge in the flavours of Chicken Tikka Pie, Butter Chicken ball, Murgh Musallam Tacos, Nadru ki chaat, Kundan Qalia, Goat Biryani and many more. Kids and adults alike will love the decadent desserts and soulful live music while basking in the lush green Al Fresco at SAGA. The regional ingredients inspired Cocktail Menu has plenty of surprises. Grab yourself a glass of signature Maratha Palace or Rooh Dhani, one can try Mocktails like Apple Basil Elderflower and Berry liscious if you are a teetotaller. Spread over three elegant spaces of seating, SAGA features grand interiors and one of the tallest bar displays in the world. Additionally, the restaurant’s al-fresco makes it a wonderful place to bask in the winter sun.
Address: Vatika Atrium, Golf Course Road, Sector-53, Gurugram
When: Sunday, 1st January 2023
Time: 1 pm onwards
For Reservation: 9999144286, 9953006787
Cost for two: Rs 3500 plus taxes
Vietnamese & Asian brunch at CHO, New Delhi
Is there anything more fitting than a good ol’ feast to enjoy on New Year’s Day? Well, then make your way to CHO for a hearty brunch. With an elaborate menu curated using the best seasonal produce, local products, and artisanal items, dig into their fantastic selection of Asian and Vietnamese delights. Think: Duck Puffs, Banh Khot (prawn cakes), Braised Duck Rice Paper Rolls, Gluten-free Chicken Dumpling, Vietnamese Chicken Chorizo Pizza, Winter Nabe Paper Pots and more. Their bar is another highlight, well-stacked with the finest spirits. While you watch the mixologist performing wizardry and churning our scintillating bespoke cocktails, get yourself a glass, too! And finally finish off the meal on a sweet note with their sinful Hot Toffee Pudding.
Nestled in a 160-year-old haveli overlooking the city’s revered Qutub Minar, CHO- Vietnamese Kitchen and Bar will also have a live acoustic performance. Sway to the soulful rhythms and welcome 2023 on a beautiful note.
Address: Ambawatta One, H5/1, Kalkadass Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi
For Reservations: 9311902818
Cost per person: Rs 2500 plus taxes
Welcome 2023 in Style at KOKO
It’s time to welcome 2023 and say adios to the Year 2022! And what better way than to do it in style with KOKO’s signature drinks, food, music and festive decor! Dance the Night away with stellar music by DJ Conrad while savouring signature dishes such as the KOKO Signature Roll, Prawn & Chive Dumpling, Crispy Pork Belly, & more, paired with exemplary cocktails. Ensuring only the best for its Patrons KOKO has an exclusive experience that includes access to Exclusive VIP Tables, Private Butler Service, Premium Alcohol. Trust us when we say KOKO is the place to be, to celebrate New Year’s eve!
Date: 31st December, 2022
Time: 10 pm onwards
VIP luxury tables – Rs 12,000 plus taxes per person
VIP tables – Rs 10,000 plus taxes per person
Inclusion: Endless food and premium drinks
Regular entry – but no private table – Rs 14K per couple plus taxes
Stag Entry
Male – Rs 10,000 plus taxes
Female – Rs 5,000 plus taxes
Inclusion: Endless food and drinks
Date: 1st January, 2023
Time: 12 pm to 4 pm
Price: Rs 2400 ++ per person for Food. Drinks as per a la carte
Address: Kamala Mills Compound, Ground Floor, C Wing, Trade World, Lower Parel
Reservations: 7715963030
Welcome Dinner at Grandeur
If you wish to kick off the New Year in grandeur, this dinner is for you. Away from the noise and the crowds, the location offers a mesmerizing view of the ocean with unlimited buffet options, unlimited drinks, a welcome drink on arrival and the barman’s special cocktails and mocktails. And for the parents who can’t arrange for a sitter during the festive time, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach also permits your kids access to the Kids Corner, while you appreciate the quality time and food with your loved one.
When: 31st December and 1st January 2023, 07:00 PM TO 00.30 AM
Venue: The Square, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach
Price with alcohol: Rs 3999++
Price without alcohol: Rs 2999++
New Year Offers at Gadda Da Vida
There’s plenty to drink for the in-house guests at Gadda Da Vida. You can enjoy a 2+1 offer from 2pm to 5pm on selected items from the menu. And for everyone else, they can enjoy the unlimited serve of wines, beers and starters just at 4000 plus taxes per person.
Offer applicable on selected wines and beers only
When: 24th and 25th, and 31st December 2022 and 1st January 2023
Venue: Gadda Da Vida, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach
New Year Offers at Bageecha
Bageecha is ideal for Indian food lovers. Its authentic taste has been carefully achieved through perfect additions of the right spices and cooked up by skilled chefs. For a laidback celebration with your friends and family, and a glass of wine that’s always half full, this offer will help you celebrate with set meals in veg and non veg, and an unlimited pour of house wines.
When: 24th December 2022 and 1st January 2023
Venue: Bageecha, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach
Price for non veg set menu: Rs 3999++
Price for veg set menu: Rs 3799++
New Year’s Eve Party at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach
Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach is hosting a New Year Party on 31st December. The party would be Organized by Lets Jest Events. The party will spread over 3 arenas throughout the property. The party will see the popular DJ Odin playing live.
When: 31st December 2022
Venue: Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach
For Reservations and other enquiries connect on- +919372760066, +919326902571 or +919167998967
Countdown to 2023 at Plural
Begin the countdown to the New Year at Plural and indulge in a menu that pays homage to the tastes and textures of popular dishes from Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. Located in the quaint lanes of Kala Ghoda, the restaurant will be open for a-la-carte dining at a cover charge of Rs 2,500 per person. The menu will serve special dishes such as Asian Green Dimsums with scallion dip, Avocado Tartare, a diced avocado dish with tenkasu sriracha dressing and chives, and the classic Pho, among others. And to end the affair on a sweet note is the Plural and An Ode To Gaia Holiday Dessert menu, with comforting winter flavours – mulled wine, warm spices, figs, strawberries, lemongrass and more. Each dessert is a labour of love consisting of multiple elements and textures, with a keen eye on aesthetics and plating.
The patrons will each be offered a glass of Sparkling wine to raise a toast to the year that went by. If you are not a straight drinks person, you can pick some of Plural’s eclectic cocktails specially curated for the season from the Holly Jolly to Feeling Thorny, Plural’s Holiday drinks have got you covered.
Address: Jai Hind Building, Nanik Motwani Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001
Contact: 098923 82740
Ring in the New Year at Foo
It’s about time, time to say goodbye to 2022! How about we do it in style with a Masquerade themed party. Yes! You heard that right, Foo Bandra is set to make your New Year’s eve celebration a one to remember
If you are looking for a place to dance your heart out, then head to Foo Bandra as DJ Rohan takes over the decks and will ensure to keep you on your toes with his high energy music.Well, if it’s Foo you know you are going to indulge in authentic flavours and a variety of Asian dishes accompanied by bespoke drinks
The ultimate Foo experience doesn’t stop at this! Raise a toast to the good times, surrounded by your favourite people at a table set with the most splendid feast, and of course, festive cheer all around
Experience true festive revelry with their Mount Foo-Ji Wonderland! This delicious platter is decked with chocolate, fruity goodness, & holiday flavours galore!
NYE Details for Foo Bandra
Date & Time: 31st December 2022, Saturday, 10 pm onwards
Pricing: A la carte pricing
Contact: 093213 46592
Festive Brunch at Foo
Date & Time: 1st January, 2023 12 pm to 4 pm
Outlets: Foo Town, Bandra, Andheri: Rs 1650 for food and Rs 1550 for cocktails
Foo Nesco: Rs 1450 for food and Rs 1250 for cocktails
