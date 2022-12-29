New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANSlife) With 2022 coming to an end, raise a toast to the New Year to the most dazzling parties, offering good food, a great ambiance, and even better deals.

Loci & Toot is the place to be when the midnight ball drops

The party starts at 8 pm with the a-la-carte menu that includes an array of fresh salads, signature handmade pasta, small and large plates, burgers, a deli section, artisanal bread, and scrumptious desserts, something for everyone’s palate! Once the clock hits 10 pm, the best deals kick in with different packages starting at Rs 1800 going up to Rs 4500 for a night full of unlimited lip-smacking food and drinks from Mediterranean and European cuisine. And dance, till you drop with the best beats of Commercial and Bollywood, played by the in-house DJ all night long! So head to Loci & Toot, located in the buzzing lanes of Bandra, and countdown to 2023!

Address: Shop No. 2, Sangrila Vaibhav CHS Ltd, Plot 616, 14th Road, Khar West

Contact No: +91 9920793232

This holiday season, Swirl, Sip, and Savour with your amici at CinCin

It’s the holiday season and there is no better reason to wine and dine at your favourite Italian restaurant, CinCin. Known for its fresh hand-rolled pasta, Italian cocktails, and extensive wine list- CinCin aims to deliver an authentic Italian experience in the heart of Mumbai. To celebrate their five-year anniversary, the team decided to take their love for wine a step further with their third house wine- the zesty sparkling wine, Limon Spritz.

This festive season, swirl, sip and savour with your amici and take a trip to experience the ultimate Italian culture with CinCin’s Limon Spritz.

Address- CinCin, Raheja Towers, Near Dena Bank, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

Contact: +91 83558 70000

Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport

Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport brings to you an evening filled with scrumptious meals, heavenly beverages, customized dining options, and much more! The display kitchen and live counters will bring this special evening to life, with a selection of fine beverages while you swoon to the tunes of live music with your friends and family.

Dinner Timings: 7:30pm-midnight

Non-alcoholic: Rs 2500 all-inclusive; Alcoholic: Rs 4000 all-inclusive

When: Saturday, 31st December 2022

Address: Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport https://goo.gl/maps/pCfZSJ7g1h8uU4MP9

Ring in the New Year with a House Party at KMC

It’s been a great year and now it’s time to step into the next one, a new beginning is here and it’s time to welcome 2023 by celebrating New Year’s Eve at KMC with a House Party. KMC, a space progressive space for community and culture is hosting a party with unlimited food and alcohol to go along with it. To take it up a notch there are also some photography and fun party props. And to conclude a special countdown to welcome the New Year!

The tickets are available at two different pricings, one for the early birds and the other for the last-minute spontaneous one with access to unlimited premium Liquor & Food priced at Rs 2499 for Female Stag, Rs 2999 for Male Stag, and Rs 4999 for Couples. For all the late bloomers out there, there is a premium Liquor & Food Package that consists of the following prices, Rs 2999 for Female Stag, Rs 3499 for Male Stag, and Rs 5499 for Couples. Grab your early bird passes now! And head to KMC to ring in the New Year with the best House Party in town!

Date: 31st December 2022

Time: 9:30 PM – 1:30 AM

Address: Kitab Mahal, 1st Floor, Shop No.2, Azad Maidan, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001

Tickets are available on insider.in

New Year brunch at SAGA, Gurugram

Kick off the 2023 celebrations with your family and friends. Head to the Modern Indian Gourmet Diner SAGA, at Golf Course Road, Gurugram. Putting top-class produce at centre stage and spotlighting hyper-seasonal ingredients, the New Year special Brunch menu will have Michelin-star Chef Atul Kochhar’s curated cuisines of India.

Indulge in the flavours of Chicken Tikka Pie, Butter Chicken ball, Murgh Musallam Tacos, Nadru ki chaat, Kundan Qalia, Goat Biryani and many more. Kids and adults alike will love the decadent desserts and soulful live music while basking in the lush green Al Fresco at SAGA. The regional ingredients inspired Cocktail Menu has plenty of surprises. Grab yourself a glass of signature Maratha Palace or Rooh Dhani, one can try Mocktails like Apple Basil Elderflower and Berry liscious if you are a teetotaller. Spread over three elegant spaces of seating, SAGA features grand interiors and one of the tallest bar displays in the world. Additionally, the restaurant’s al-fresco makes it a wonderful place to bask in the winter sun.

Address: Vatika Atrium, Golf Course Road, Sector-53, Gurugram

When: Sunday, 1st January 2023

Time: 1 pm onwards

For Reservation: 9999144286, 9953006787

Cost for two: Rs 3500 plus taxes

Vietnamese & Asian brunch at CHO, New Delhi

Is there anything more fitting than a good ol’ feast to enjoy on New Year’s Day? Well, then make your way to CHO for a hearty brunch. With an elaborate menu curated using the best seasonal produce, local products, and artisanal items, dig into their fantastic selection of Asian and Vietnamese delights. Think: Duck Puffs, Banh Khot (prawn cakes), Braised Duck Rice Paper Rolls, Gluten-free Chicken Dumpling, Vietnamese Chicken Chorizo Pizza, Winter Nabe Paper Pots and more. Their bar is another highlight, well-stacked with the finest spirits. While you watch the mixologist performing wizardry and churning our scintillating bespoke cocktails, get yourself a glass, too! And finally finish off the meal on a sweet note with their sinful Hot Toffee Pudding.

Nestled in a 160-year-old haveli overlooking the city’s revered Qutub Minar, CHO- Vietnamese Kitchen and Bar will also have a live acoustic performance. Sway to the soulful rhythms and welcome 2023 on a beautiful note.

Address: Ambawatta One, H5/1, Kalkadass Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

For Reservations: 9311902818

Cost per person: Rs 2500 plus taxes

Welcome 2023 in Style at KOKO

It’s time to welcome 2023 and say adios to the Year 2022! And what better way than to do it in style with KOKO’s signature drinks, food, music and festive decor! Dance the Night away with stellar music by DJ Conrad while savouring signature dishes such as the KOKO Signature Roll, Prawn & Chive Dumpling, Crispy Pork Belly, & more, paired with exemplary cocktails. Ensuring only the best for its Patrons KOKO has an exclusive experience that includes access to Exclusive VIP Tables, Private Butler Service, Premium Alcohol. Trust us when we say KOKO is the place to be, to celebrate New Year’s eve!

Date: 31st December, 2022

Time: 10 pm onwards

VIP luxury tables – Rs 12,000 plus taxes per person

VIP tables – Rs 10,000 plus taxes per person

Inclusion: Endless food and premium drinks

Regular entry – but no private table – Rs 14K per couple plus taxes

Stag Entry

Male – Rs 10,000 plus taxes

Female – Rs 5,000 plus taxes

Inclusion: Endless food and drinks

Date: 1st January, 2023

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm

Price: Rs 2400 ++ per person for Food. Drinks as per a la carte

Address: Kamala Mills Compound, Ground Floor, C Wing, Trade World, Lower Parel

Reservations: 7715963030

Welcome Dinner at Grandeur

If you wish to kick off the New Year in grandeur, this dinner is for you. Away from the noise and the crowds, the location offers a mesmerizing view of the ocean with unlimited buffet options, unlimited drinks, a welcome drink on arrival and the barman’s special cocktails and mocktails. And for the parents who can’t arrange for a sitter during the festive time, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach also permits your kids access to the Kids Corner, while you appreciate the quality time and food with your loved one.

When: 31st December and 1st January 2023, 07:00 PM TO 00.30 AM

Venue: The Square, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Price with alcohol: Rs 3999++

Price without alcohol: Rs 2999++

New Year Offers at Gadda Da Vida

There’s plenty to drink for the in-house guests at Gadda Da Vida. You can enjoy a 2+1 offer from 2pm to 5pm on selected items from the menu. And for everyone else, they can enjoy the unlimited serve of wines, beers and starters just at 4000 plus taxes per person.

Offer applicable on selected wines and beers only

When: 24th and 25th, and 31st December 2022 and 1st January 2023

Venue: Gadda Da Vida, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

New Year Offers at Bageecha

Bageecha is ideal for Indian food lovers. Its authentic taste has been carefully achieved through perfect additions of the right spices and cooked up by skilled chefs. For a laidback celebration with your friends and family, and a glass of wine that’s always half full, this offer will help you celebrate with set meals in veg and non veg, and an unlimited pour of house wines.

When: 24th December 2022 and 1st January 2023

Venue: Bageecha, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Price for non veg set menu: Rs 3999++

Price for veg set menu: Rs 3799++

New Year’s Eve Party at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach is hosting a New Year Party on 31st December. The party would be Organized by Lets Jest Events. The party will spread over 3 arenas throughout the property. The party will see the popular DJ Odin playing live.

When: 31st December 2022

Venue: Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

For Reservations and other enquiries connect on- +919372760066, +919326902571 or +919167998967

Countdown to 2023 at Plural

Begin the countdown to the New Year at Plural and indulge in a menu that pays homage to the tastes and textures of popular dishes from Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. Located in the quaint lanes of Kala Ghoda, the restaurant will be open for a-la-carte dining at a cover charge of Rs 2,500 per person. The menu will serve special dishes such as Asian Green Dimsums with scallion dip, Avocado Tartare, a diced avocado dish with tenkasu sriracha dressing and chives, and the classic Pho, among others. And to end the affair on a sweet note is the Plural and An Ode To Gaia Holiday Dessert menu, with comforting winter flavours – mulled wine, warm spices, figs, strawberries, lemongrass and more. Each dessert is a labour of love consisting of multiple elements and textures, with a keen eye on aesthetics and plating.

The patrons will each be offered a glass of Sparkling wine to raise a toast to the year that went by. If you are not a straight drinks person, you can pick some of Plural’s eclectic cocktails specially curated for the season from the Holly Jolly to Feeling Thorny, Plural’s Holiday drinks have got you covered.

Address: Jai Hind Building, Nanik Motwani Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001

Contact: 098923 82740

Ring in the New Year at Foo

It’s about time, time to say goodbye to 2022! How about we do it in style with a Masquerade themed party. Yes! You heard that right, Foo Bandra is set to make your New Year’s eve celebration a one to remember

If you are looking for a place to dance your heart out, then head to Foo Bandra as DJ Rohan takes over the decks and will ensure to keep you on your toes with his high energy music.Well, if it’s Foo you know you are going to indulge in authentic flavours and a variety of Asian dishes accompanied by bespoke drinks

The ultimate Foo experience doesn’t stop at this! Raise a toast to the good times, surrounded by your favourite people at a table set with the most splendid feast, and of course, festive cheer all around

Experience true festive revelry with their Mount Foo-Ji Wonderland! This delicious platter is decked with chocolate, fruity goodness, & holiday flavours galore!

NYE Details for Foo Bandra

Date & Time: 31st December 2022, Saturday, 10 pm onwards

Pricing: A la carte pricing

Contact: 093213 46592

Festive Brunch at Foo

Date & Time: 1st January, 2023 12 pm to 4 pm

Outlets: Foo Town, Bandra, Andheri: Rs 1650 for food and Rs 1550 for cocktails

Foo Nesco: Rs 1450 for food and Rs 1250 for cocktails

