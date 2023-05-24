INDIALIFESTYLE

Brace yourselves for a week full of the classic Paloma

New Delhi, May 24 (IANSlife) Indulge in a unique and unforgettable experience with innovative and inspired recipes that are sure to elevate your tippling escapades, providing respite during the scorching summer.

From cocktails such as Paloma Margarita – a cocktail that will transport you to the enlivening land of Mexico; Taco Paloma – the herbaceous and crisp crafted tipple brings a new dimension to the classic cocktail; and Tropical Paloma – all things sweet coupled with refreshing undertones, reinvigorating the signature Paloma – each recipe features fresh, seasonal ingredients that enhance the palate and make for the perfect accompaniment to any dish.

Elevate your Paloma week with refreshingly perfect Patron Cocktails:

THE PALOMA

Ingredients:

. Patron Silver Tequila

. Grapefruit Juice

. Lime

. Sugar

. Salt Solution

. Soda

Method:

. Take all the ingredients and build in a highball glass.

. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge/slice.

TACO PALOMA

Ingredients:

. Patron Silver Tequila

. Grapefruit Oleo Saccharum

. Taco Mix

. Lime Juice

. Tonic

Method:

. Taco Mix : Blend together 1150 ml of fresh pineapple juice, 50 gms fresh coriander, 30 gms fresh basil + 30gms mint, 375 ml agave / honey and fine strain.

. Grapefruit Oleo Saccharum: Peel 5 grapefruits, add 300 gms of castor sugar.

. Lightly muddle the sugar with the peel to release the oils and store for 2 nights in a vac pac bag.

. Strain the peels out and bottle the syrup for use

. Shake and build in Highball glass. Top up with tonic.

. Garnish with coriander salt rim

PALOMA MARGARITA

Ingredients:

. Patron Silver Tequila

. Grapefruit Cordial

. Hot sauce

. Lime Juice

Method:

. For the grapefruit cordial, take the leftover peel ( from Oleo ) & leftover pulp from the juice and add sugar and water in a 1:1 ratio and simmer till it forms a syrup.

. Bottle and use.

. Shake all ingredients and pour into an Old Fashioned glass.

. Garnish with salt rim and Grapefruit slice

TROPICAL PALOMA

Ingredients:

. Patron Silver Tequila

. Mango Cordial

. Lime Juice

. Tender Coconut Soda

. Grapefruit

Method:

. For the Mango Cordial take fresh mango, add sugar and water in a 2:1:1 ratio and simmer to make a cordial. For the Tender coconut soda , carbonate tender coconut water.

. For the Grapefruit mist add mango peels as well as grapefruit pith to 60 ml vodka and keep for 2 nights to infuse. Strain peels and pour into a spray bottle.

. Build in Highball glass. Spray Grapefruit mist.

. For garnish, add fresh Mango wedge

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

