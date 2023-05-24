New Delhi, May 24 (IANSlife) Indulge in a unique and unforgettable experience with innovative and inspired recipes that are sure to elevate your tippling escapades, providing respite during the scorching summer.
From cocktails such as Paloma Margarita – a cocktail that will transport you to the enlivening land of Mexico; Taco Paloma – the herbaceous and crisp crafted tipple brings a new dimension to the classic cocktail; and Tropical Paloma – all things sweet coupled with refreshing undertones, reinvigorating the signature Paloma – each recipe features fresh, seasonal ingredients that enhance the palate and make for the perfect accompaniment to any dish.
Elevate your Paloma week with refreshingly perfect Patron Cocktails:
THE PALOMA
Ingredients:
. Patron Silver Tequila
. Grapefruit Juice
. Lime
. Sugar
. Salt Solution
. Soda
Method:
. Take all the ingredients and build in a highball glass.
. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge/slice.
TACO PALOMA
Ingredients:
. Patron Silver Tequila
. Grapefruit Oleo Saccharum
. Taco Mix
. Lime Juice
. Tonic
Method:
. Taco Mix : Blend together 1150 ml of fresh pineapple juice, 50 gms fresh coriander, 30 gms fresh basil + 30gms mint, 375 ml agave / honey and fine strain.
. Grapefruit Oleo Saccharum: Peel 5 grapefruits, add 300 gms of castor sugar.
. Lightly muddle the sugar with the peel to release the oils and store for 2 nights in a vac pac bag.
. Strain the peels out and bottle the syrup for use
. Shake and build in Highball glass. Top up with tonic.
. Garnish with coriander salt rim
PALOMA MARGARITA
Ingredients:
. Patron Silver Tequila
. Grapefruit Cordial
. Hot sauce
. Lime Juice
Method:
. For the grapefruit cordial, take the leftover peel ( from Oleo ) & leftover pulp from the juice and add sugar and water in a 1:1 ratio and simmer till it forms a syrup.
. Bottle and use.
. Shake all ingredients and pour into an Old Fashioned glass.
. Garnish with salt rim and Grapefruit slice
TROPICAL PALOMA
Ingredients:
. Patron Silver Tequila
. Mango Cordial
. Lime Juice
. Tender Coconut Soda
. Grapefruit
Method:
. For the Mango Cordial take fresh mango, add sugar and water in a 2:1:1 ratio and simmer to make a cordial. For the Tender coconut soda , carbonate tender coconut water.
. For the Grapefruit mist add mango peels as well as grapefruit pith to 60 ml vodka and keep for 2 nights to infuse. Strain peels and pour into a spray bottle.
. Build in Highball glass. Spray Grapefruit mist.
. For garnish, add fresh Mango wedge
(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)
20230524-111003