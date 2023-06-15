INDIALIFESTYLE

Bracing for Biparjoy: Gujarat CM spearheads storm-ready strategy

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday held a key meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre to assess and strengthen the strategy in anticipation of the potential cyclone ‘Biparjoy’.

During the session, the Chief Minister got a full-scale briefing from the officials concerning the state’s readiness measures against the approaching cyclone.

The CM also offered his suggestions to bolster the preparedness.

Relief Commissioner, Alok Pandey, kept the attendees updated on the cyclone’s status. The Commissioner also elaborated on the state’s robust evacuation efforts. He said that over 94,000 residents from eight districts have been moved to safer places.

The evacuees included people from Junagadh, Kutch, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Morbi, and Rajkot.

Although the cyclone’s speed has dropped recently, the predicted time of landfall remains between 9 to 10 p.m. on Thursday night.

The looming storm implies an uptick in wind speed and rainfall.

As per the Met Office, the next two days will witness heavy to very heavy showers in the impacted districts.

Preventive actions are in place for districts like Banaskantha and Patan that might receive heavy showers.

Measures to protect wildlife and livestock have also been introduced. The water supply department has put standby generator sets in Kutch, Dwarka, and Jamnagar to ensure a steady water supply.

The road and building department teams stand ready with machinery to remove fallen trees and repair roads. Mobile operators have geared up to prevent any disruption in messaging services, and have provisions for satellite phones and wireless networks.

The NDRF, SDRF, and the police force are collaborating to mitigate potential damage.

Key officials, including the Chief Secretary and Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, kept everyone updated on their department’s progress.

20230615-182202

