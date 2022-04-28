Brad Pitt is concerned that his custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie will never be finalised.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a source told US Weekly that the actor who shares six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie thinks she “will never agree to joint custody and is going to run, out the clock until the kids are 18.” Of their six children, four are still minors – Zahara is 17, Shiloh is 15 and twins Knox and Vivienne are 13.

The once famous couple, now infamous feuding exes, also share Maddox, who is 20 and Vivienne Pax who is 18 years old. The couple have been battling it out for a few years now but the custody of the children is yet to be finalised.

Brad Pitt as per US Weekly is also convinced that Angelina Jolie is hoping that their children “will want nothing to do with him” once they attain legal age and custody rules will no longer apply. The ‘Fight Club’ actor though said that he won’t be giving up on the custody fight with his ex-wife.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016 after being with him for over a decade and a marriage of two years. In May 2021, Brad Pitt was granted joint custody of the children, but Angelina fought that decision and eventually California’s Second District Court of Appeal removed the Judge (Ouderkirk) from the case and therefore repealed his prior rulings in July 2021.

Brad Pitt then petitioned the Supreme Court of California to review the case so he could get joint custody but his request for petition was denied.

In the midst of this Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are also locking horns over the winery Chateau Miraval that the couple co-owned. Angelina reportedly sold her 50 percent share to a Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler. This caused Brad to file a lawsuit against the actress. In documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Brad alleged that Angelina kept the sale a secret even though the exes had an agreement that neither could sell their share without the consent from the other.

Brad Pitt is also seeking financial damages for Angelina’s move of secretly selling her shares.



