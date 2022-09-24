ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Brad Pitt criticised after fans learn how much his skincare line costs

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has sparked criticism over the expensive price tags attached to his new skincare line, Le Domaine.

During an interview with British Vogue on Wednesday, the 58-year-old actor officially unveiled his genderless skincare brand, which features products made from grapes selected from a French vineyard, reports independent.co.uk.

Following the announcement of the company, Le Domaine has released a few products, including moisturisers and facial serums.

However, since the release, the price tags of the products have been heavily criticised online, where fans have questioned the exorbitant prices for the skincare.

According to the company’s website, the facial serum costs $385 (over Rs 31,000), while the moisturising cream is $320 (Over Rs 25,000).

A liquid cleanser, described as the “cleansing emulsion,” is slightly cheaper, with the website listing the product for $80 (Rs 6,000).

The brand’s website also notes that it will be releasing a fluid cream in January, which will cost $310 (over Rs 25,000).

Customers can also purchase refills of the products, which range from $260 (Rs 21,000) and $350 (Rs 28,000).

20220924-102804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Harry Styles opens up on his journey to embrace his sexuality

    Emmys 2022: Kenan Thompson jokes about DiCaprio’s dating history while hosting

    Ed Sheeran wins U.K. copyright case of his hit song ‘Shape...

    Priyanka Chopra poses with her ‘firework’ Nick Jonas