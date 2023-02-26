ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Brad Pitt goes on dinner date with rumoured girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Paris

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Brad Pitt was recently seen at a fancy dinner with his rumoured girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Paris.

The 59-year-old actor and the 30-year-old celebrity health coach are said to have been together since November last year, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

In a video posted on Twitter, the rumoured couple was seen sitting together at Fouquet’s on the Champs-Elysees. Ines looked as stunning as ever in a sparkly silver gown which featured a low-cut neckline while Brad looked smart in a black suit.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, ahead of the night, Brad went on stage at the 48th Cesar Film Awards to present an award to ‘Fight Club’ director David Fincher.

Despite only being together since November, it seems that Ines and Brad’s relationship is going from strength to strength. Ines has reportedly been introduced to “most of” Brad’s six children.

Ines’ ex-husband, ‘The Vampire Diaries’ star Paul Wesley, 40, officially filed for divorce on February 17, five months after their split.

Paul is representing himself in the divorce which stated that their marriage of four years ended due to “irreconcilable differences”.

Brad and Angelina Jolie’s divorce has been lengthy due to a custody battle. However, Paula and Ines do not have any children so it could be more simple.

20230226-192006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian-American rom-com set to go places after Tribeca, Dec release planned

    ‘Giant of cinema who ripped up the rule book’: Tributes pour...

    Astroworld disaster: 9-yr-old boy dies from injuries, death toll reaches 10

    Matthew McConaughey plays coach in teen soccer film ‘Dallas Sting’