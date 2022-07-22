Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has spoken about his character in his upcoming movie, ‘The Bullet Train’ and called it his “most fun” role of his career.

The Oscar-winning star plays the lead in the movie, which is being directed by David Leitch of ‘Deadpool 2’ fame. Leitch and Pitt have worked together in the past in movies like ‘Troy’ and ‘Fight Club’.

As reported by TOI, Brad Pitt recently addressed the media during a virtual global press conference of the movie.

During the press conference, Pitt shared that he received the offer for ‘Bullet Train’ at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and he added that it felt like a breath of fresh air.

Speaking about it, Brad Pitt said, “When this script came along, it was like five-six months into the pandemic. There was this air of depression, we were all getting a little crazy and this film was a really funny piece.”

He added, “Also concurrently, it was with an old friend of mine David Leitch. We had an actor-stuntman relationship. He was my stunt double for ‘Fight Club’, ‘Mexican’, ‘Troy’ and ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’. So, it was really to come back around full circle. But this time Leitch my man was the boss.”

In ‘Bullet Train’, Pitt plays the role of a seasoned assassin called Ladybug, who really wants to give up living the life of an assassin but is pulled back in to the assassin world by his handler Maria Beetle and his assignment is to pick up a briefcase which is on a bullet train which is headed from Tokyo to Kyoto.

Once he is on board the train, Pitt’s Ladybug realises that him and other competing assassins have all been given objectives that are interconnected.

Pitt spoke further about his character in the movie and said, “First of all, he’s a chump, and the chump is the most fun role to play hands down. The DNA for him was all in Zak’s (Olkewicz) writing, but we kind of thought it like maybe he was coming from a mental breakdown, certainly an absence from work.”

He went on to elaborate, “And maybe he had a couple of months of therapy under his belt. Therefore, he thought he had all the answers and life was just gonna be peachy keen and roses. And we can solve the conflict peacefully. But this doesn’t go right.”

Joey King remarked that Ladybug was like a “22-year-old going through self-discovery” and to this the 58-year-old, ‘Inglorious Basterds’ actor said, “The sad thing is that’s pretty much where I am in life.”

Pitt said that what he liked most about the movie is that it gave equal focus to all the characters. “Everyone’s got their own agenda and they all clash. And everyone here is such a high degree of talent that we had a lot of good laughs. I surely had a lot of good laughs,” Pitt added.

Starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sanada and Sandra Bullock, ‘Bullet Train’ releases worldwide on August 5, 2022.