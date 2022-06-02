Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper’s first look as noted and famous composer Leonard Bernstein is out and it has left fans of the actor speechless.

The actor is seen sporting a shock of white hair and plenty of wrinkles as he starts filming in New York for ‘Maestro’.

Bradley Cooper is directing as well as starring in this Netflix biopic, which is based on the life of the legendary composer of Broadway, Leonard Bernstein.

Besides Cooper, the movie also stars Matt Bomer, Carey Mulligan and Maya Hawke. As per the Hollywood Reporter, the movie will also showcase the complicated love story between Leonard Bernstein (Cooper) and Felicia Cohn Montealegre (Carey Mulligan).

The movie spans across 30 years, starting from when the two met for the first time in 1946, their two on-again-off again engagements, then their 25 years of marriage and three kids (Alexander, Jaimie and Nina) as well as Leonard’s struggle with his sexual orientation.

When Bradley Cooper’s first pictures from the set was revealed, fans reacted with shock and awe. One fan said, “The makeup on Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro is insane.” Another user commented stating that this would be a Bradley Cooper film they would watch.

Quite a number of users predicted that with so much effort to look almost exactly like Bernstein, Bradley Cooper looks set to win an Oscar.

Maya Hawkes who is popular for starring in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ as well as in Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood’ will be essaying the role of Bernstein’s daughter Jaimie in the movie.

Bradley Cooper has also penned the script for this along with Josh Singer, who has won an Oscar for his writing for the movie, ‘Spotlight’.

Bradley Cooper seems more interested in filmmaking and writing than simply acting. ‘Maestro’ was originally supposed to be directed by Steven Spielberg, but eventually Bradley ended up directing it.

Speaking to Variety, about how this happened, Bradley Cooper said, “I told Steven Spielberg, ‘I always felt like I could play a conductor, but may I research the material and see if I can write it and direct it? Would you let me do that?’ Steven has a lot of interests — he’ll just choose one thing and all of the other things will be on hold. I think he knew he wasn’t going to make that movie for a while. He was kind enough to hand it off to me, and that’s what I’ve been doing for the last four and a half years.”

The movie is slated for a release date in 2023.