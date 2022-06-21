‘Hangover’ actor Bradley Cooper has over the years amassed a number of notable performances under his belt. He has, in total, earned 7 Oscar nominations so far.

Recently, during an interview ‘A Star Is Born’ actor recalled one incident where a famous director mocked him to his face for his seven Academy Award nominations.

Bradley Cooper recalled that at one of the awards party season he was accompanied by an actress whom he referred to as a “dear friend” and who had three Oscar nominations to her name.

The director (whom he did not wish to name) was also at the party and apparently he told Bradley that he was wondering how the actress only had three nominations while someone like Bradley Cooper had seven nominations.

Bradley stated that he had no idea why the director was being such an a**hole and reportedly told the hosts of the party that he would never forget this insult.

Of course, this incident happened a while ago, because as of 2022, Bradley Cooper actually has nine Oscar nominations because he co-produced ‘Nightmare Alley’ and ‘Joker’ and both movies were nominated in the ‘Best Picture’ Awards category.

Work wise, Bradley Cooper is busy filming his upcoming directorial, ‘Maestro’, which is based on the life of Leonard Bernstein. Bradley will also be essaying the titular role in the film, which is slated to release in cinemas in 2023.

