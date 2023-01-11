RuPay has partnered with Brahmaputra Volleyball League to support league’s mission to build volleyball talent at a grass root level in Assam and the North East India Region

The majority of BVL matches are scheduled to take place from January to March, 2023 and will comprise 600 plus matches. This league will be organised between the volleyball teams of villages of Assam.

The core concept is to leverage a league format to grow the culture for volleyball at the regional level. The response so far has been incredible, with a record participation of over 393 teams from 144 villages in Assam. The format offered to these village teams is exactly the same as a league format with home and away games.

The founder of the Brahmaputra Volleyball League and former captain of the Indian national volleyball team, Abhijit Bhattacharya said, “RuPay is offering us critical support for our vision to grow talent for Volleyball in the northeast region via this training program. To develop volleyball as a sport bottom up, we need long-term visionary support and this will help us crowdsource talent with the larger intent of streamlining it to training camps and national level leagues & tournaments. We have impacted over 10,000 athletes and over 1 lakh people from across 27 districts of Assam with this initiative.”

The BVL is organised in three stages including district, zonal and super league levels. The local community takes ownership of hosting the matches in their respective villages. In its third season, the league will be discovering talent in both boys and girls categories.

