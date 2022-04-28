Ayan Mukherji’s magnum opus ‘Brahmastra’ is one of the most anticipated releases, not just of this year, when it is finally releasing but since a couple of years now.

The movie has been in the making for nearly five years now and it has seen countless delays on its way to the box office. Finally, the makers have zeroed in on the release date of September 9, 2022.

The movie is now more special for fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the lead pair in the movie and who are now newlyweds.

Reportedly, Disney has added this movie to its domestic slate so ‘Brahmastra’ will now release on the same day in Canada and USA as well.

The movie is the first of a trilogy and it also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. There is also supposedly a small cameo by Shahrukh Khan.

The movie talks about the Astraverse, which is inspired from spiritual Indian mythology and ancient Indian history.

As per a Deadline report, the movie revolves around a secret society called Brahmānsh and Shiva’s (Ranbir Kapoor) connection to it, which is a mystery. The report in Deadline read, “The setup involves a secret society, the Brahmānsh, who, generation after generation, have protected many divine “Astras” (weapons) that were created in ancient India, and safe-guarded from the eyes of the world. The most powerful and the deadliest amongst these divine weapons, the Brahmāstra, is now waking up and threatens to destroy the universe we know today.”

Further the report also stated that Part one of the trilogy is focused on Shiva, who is a young man deeply in love with Isha, played by Alia Bhatt. But their world is thrown off kilter when Shiva discovers his mysterious connection to the ‘Brahmastra’ and realises that he has a deep power which he fully doesn’t understand yet.

The story of the movie is about Shiva’s journey into the Astra world and uncovering his destiny, that of being the Divine Hero of the universe.

‘Brahmastra’ has been produced by Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios, Starlight Pictures and Prime Focus and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.