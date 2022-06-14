Team ‘Brahmastra‘ has released a new motion poster of a key character in the upcoming epic Ayan Mukherji movie and they have done so a day before they officially release the movies much awaited trailer.

The poster features Mouni Roy, who plays the important role of Junoon – Queen of Darkness in the movie.

This motion poster was shared on their respective Instagram handles by Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherji, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy herself. Mouni shared the motion poster and spoke about her role in the upcoming fantasy drama.

From the motion poster its clear that Mouni Roy will be playing the antagonist in the movie who will be fighting it out with Ranbir Kapoor for the ‘Brahmastra’ in the movie. Sharing the poster where she looks akin to a devil, Mouni captioned her post and wrote, “JUNOON. After 5 years of anticipation, the possibility is now reality. Kar le sabko vash mein apne, andhere ki rani hai. Brahmastra ko haasil karna, yah Junoon ne thaani hai (She is the Queen of the darkness who can control others, Junoon is determined to procure Brahmastra). Meet the leader of the Dark Forces… our Mysterious Queen of Darkness… Junoon! Watch out for Junoon in our Trailer tomorrow!”

Director Ayan Mukherji called Mouni Roy “the surprise package” who will be making a special appearance in the movie which is slated to release in cinemas on September 9, 2022. The director was also all praises for Mouni and said that she “killed it” with her performance. Ayan is sure that the audience will be talking about Mouni and her performance when they walk out of the theatre after watching the movie.

Ayan’s Instagram post read, “A lot of people, I think, are going to walk out of Brahmāstra, talking about Mouni’s Performance as Junoon. Moun – who has deep belief and deep surrender for Lord Shiva – has always understood Brahmāstra very naturally – and with that understanding, she really killed it with her part in our movie! My first meeting with her, I offered her a ‘special appearance’ in Brahmāstra. Eventually she shot with us from our first day to our last schedule, and is really, the surprise package in the film!”

This is the third character poster to be released. Before this character posters for Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni were also released. The most awaited trailer of the movie is scheduled to be released tomorrow and this movie is said to be the first instalment of the three-part epic fantasy drama.