The trailer of the upcoming mythological fantasy adventure film ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ will be unveiled on June 15.

The makers recently made the announcement with regards to the trailer of the film through a special video which features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna.

The VFX-heavy special video shows Ranbir as Shiva and Alia as Isha as the two get caught up in a furious storm. It also presents key elements of the Ayan Mukerji directorial as it piques the interest of the audience with its visuals and the star-studded powerful line-up. The trailer announcement came on the occasion of 100 days to the film’s release.

The film is the first part of a fantasy trilogy based on the mythology of Lord Shiva and the all-powerful Brahmastra. As per the official synopsis of the film, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is “a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.”

Presented by S.S. Rajamouli in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9 across 5 languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

