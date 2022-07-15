A brain dead lady’s family members donated her organs which saved the lives of two soldiers who were awaiting kidney transplant.

According to the Defence Ministry, a young woman was brought to the Command Hospital (Southern Command) in Pune in the last stages of her life after an unfortunate event. On admission, the vital brain signs of life were not found in her.

Her family members, after discussions with the transplant coordinator at the hospital, said that her organs should be donated to patients who are in dire need of them.

After obtaining the necessary clearances, the transplant team at the hospital was activated and alerts were also sent to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) and the Army Organ Retrieval and Transplant Authority (AORTA).

“Through the night of Thursday and early morning hours of Friday, viable organs such as kidneys were transplanted into two serving soldiers of the Indian Army, the eyes were preserved at eye bank and the liver was given to a patient at Ruby Hall clinic in Pune,” a statement said.

“It bolsters the belief that ‘don’t take your organs to heaven, God knows we need them here’. It also spreads awareness about the invaluable role of organ donation to the needy patients under such circumstances,” it added.

20220715-213404