Brain-dead youth’s heart shifted from Vellore to Chennai for transplantation

The heart of a youth, who was declared brain dead at the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, was harvested and transported by road to Appolo hospital, Chennai for transplantation, officials said on Sunday.

CMC Vellore officials told IANS that construction worker, R. Dinakaran, 21, of Vanniyar in Tiruppatur town met with a road accident on April 29 while driving a two-wheeler and was admitted to hospital. However, he was declared brain dead on Sunday.

His family gave consent for the transplant of his organs including his eyes, kidneys, liver, and heart.

A team of doctors from Appolo Hospital arrived at the Vellore hospital and transported the organ by 3 p.m. His kidneys, liver, and eyes (cornea) were used for transplantation at CMC Vellore itself.

