A reboot feature of “Hellboy”, titled “Hellboy: The Crooked Man”, will begin production in March, Millennium Media announced Saturday.

Brian Taylor, who co-directed the “Crank” films and “Gamer” with Mark Neveldine and solo directed the 2017 horror comedy “Mom and Dad,” will helm the picture. Mike Mignola, the creator of the “Hellboy” comics, co-wrote the script with Chris Golden, reports ‘Variety’.

The story will follow Hellboy, the summoned demon turned reluctant hero, as he teams up with a rookie agent to uncover a secluded witch community in 1950s Appalachia. The script draws from the comic “Hellboy: The Crooked Man”, which debuted in July 2008.

Millennium Media first acquired the rights to the property in 2018. The banner had previously worked with Summit Entertainment to produce a 2019 feature adaptation of “Hellboy,” starring David Harbour. Casting announcements for the upcoming reboot will be made in the coming weeks.

“‘The Crooked Man’ is a departure from all previous ‘Hellboy’ films where Mike Mignola and the creator of the comics will finally shepherd an authentic version of his stories and characters in film form,” Millennium Media President Jeffrey Greenstein said in a statement.

“This is the first in the series of films that will captivate audiences in familiar (and new) ways. Brian Taylor is an expert across the board, and I couldn’t think of a better person to bring this story to life to show our audience this different and original ‘Hellboy’ slate of films.”

“Hellboy: The Crooked Man” comes from Millennium Media in association with Dark Horse Entertainment. It is a Nu Boyana Production in association with Campbell Grobman Film.

Producers include Mike Richardson for Dark Horse and Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Les Weldon, Rob Van Norden and Yariv Lerner for Millennium. Mignola, as well as Millennium’s Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson and Tanner Mobley and Campbell Grobman’s Lati Grobman and Christa Campbell are executive producers. Sam Schulte will co-produce on behalf of Millennium Media.

