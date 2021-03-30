At its March 24 meeting, Brampton City Council approved an optional Property Tax Payment Deferral Program for 2021, to support residents and businesses facing financial hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants can apply to defer paying 2021 property taxes until December 15, 2021. The program is by application only and is meant to help residential and business property owners who may require payment flexibility for the 2021 tax year only. The Property Tax Payment Deferral Program does not mean property taxes are waived for 2021.

Brampton issues two tax bills each year, the Interim Tax Bill issued in January and the Final Tax Bill in June. To defer the Interim or Final 2021 Property Tax Bill, apply online, by April 15, 2021. Participants who choose to defer their Interim Tax Bill will also have their Final Tax Bill automatically deferred.

To be eligible for the Property Tax Payment Deferral Program, your property tax account must not have tax arrears prior to March 2020. Residents and businesses must also pay property taxes directly to the City of Brampton and not through a mortgage company. The application must be made by the property owner. Financial institutions cannot apply for the tax deferral on the property owner’s behalf.

Residents and Businesses who qualify for the Property Tax Payment Deferral Program and are currently enrolled in the City of Brampton’s Pre-Authorized Tax Payment (PTP) Plan, will be removed from the PTP Plan and will have to submit a new application to re-enroll in the PTP Plan before for the 2022 Interim Tax Bill deadline. All taxes must be paid before re-enrolling for the PTP Plan.

For residents and businesses that opt in to the Property Tax Payment Deferral Program, property tax payments can be made at any time, and any number of times, during the year. There will be no penalties or interest charges as long as 2021 taxes are paid in full by December 15, 2021.

Please allow for three to five business days for processing time at your bank, or financial institution, to ensure the City of Brampton receives your tax payment on time. Penalty and interest charges will be applied for payments received after December 15, 2021. Penalties and interest charges will also be applied to tax arrears from 2020, or previous years, until the tax account is paid in full.

If you require a paper version of the application form, please contact the City of Brampton tax office. Once the form is completed, it can be sent to the City by fax at 905-874 2296 or mail to: City of Brampton, Finance Department, Revenue Division

2 Wellington St. W., Brampton, ON L6Y 4R2.