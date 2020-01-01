Brampton announces relief fund for local artists

The City of Brampton is supporting its artists through the COVID-19 Relief Fund for Artists and Art Organizations and the Independent Artist Community of Learning Program to help the arts sector stabilize and strengthen, and contribute to the City’s economic recovery.



Brampton-based individual artists can apply for up to $1,000 in relief funds apiece until December 4.

This relief fund can help offset artists’ living and working expenses as a result of their lost revenue from the global pandemic. Individual artists can apply until Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:59 pm, or until available program funds are exhausted.

For full details and to apply, visit www.brampton.ca/artsrelief.

“Brampton artists have seen an unprecedented loss of revenue and opportunity from cancelled exhibitions, productions, community events, and more. I encourage all of our local artists to apply for our relief fund and learning program for support, to help strengthen our economy, and to take care of themselves as valued members of our community in this difficult time,” said Mayor Patrick Brown.

Jasmin Pannu, Brampton-based Visual Artist is delighted and said, “As a Brampton-based artist, it’s been incredible to see the City’s response to COVID-19. The funding has gone a long way in protecting our arts and culture scene and us creatives in it. I’d love to see every artist take advantage of the support being offered – we’re so much stronger when we all thrive!”

The City is also collaborating with Generator, a mentorship, teaching and innovation incubator that aims to expand the skills, tools and competencies of independent artists, to present the Independent Artist Community of Learning Program for artists in Brampton.

Applications will be open for artists interested in this program from October 13 to 27. Selected artists will engage with peer mentors and each other via online meetings to learn best practices for applying for grants and connecting to their audience from November 3 to 20.

The Independent Artist Community of Learning Program pilot is offered at no cost to participants and supports the Culture Master Plan. See the city website for full details and to apply.

“Many local artists have already accessed our arts relief fund for support, and we aim to support as many more as we can with up to $1,000 each in relief funding and the opportunity to learn from their peers through the Independent Artist Community of Learning Program. These opportunities are unique to Brampton as we strive to support our artists,” said Paul Vicente, Regional Councillor, Wards 1 & 5, Vice-Chair, Economic Development and Culture, City of Brampton.