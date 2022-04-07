COMMUNITY

Brampton appoints 2 deputy mayors, Pat Fortini and Martin Medeiros

Wards 7 & 8 Councillor Pat Fortini will represent East Brampton, Wards 3 & 4 Councillor Martin Medeiros will represent West Brampton

Brampton has established a Deputy Mayor position to preside at Council and other Committee meetings and assume ceremonial and civic event duties on behalf of the Mayor.

The Deputy Mayor position will be divided into two, representing the east and west portions of the city. Pat Fortini, Regional Councillor, Wards 7 and 8 will represent East Brampton and Martin Medeiros, Regional Councillor, Wards 3 and 4 will represent West Brampton for this Term of Council.

Previously under the City of Brampton Procedure By-law 160-2004, an Acting Mayor was designated to preside at Council and other Committee meetings and assume ceremonial and civic event duties when the Mayor was unavailable. This role was fulfilled through a pre-defined rotating monthly roster including all Councillors. Should the Mayor and both Deputy Mayors be unavailable, the Acting Mayor will continue to preside at meetings and attend events on behalf of the City.

