Brampton is undertaking a community-wide engagement to seek residents, businesses, and local stakeholders’ feedback on the future of the City Lands located at Kennedy Rd. S, Highways 410 & 407.The survey is open for public feedback until February 28.

“The prospect of developing this City-owned site is incredibly exciting and I encourage all Bramptonians to learn more about this unique project and have a say in how we move forward. It is virtually a blank slate to work with and the possibilities are endless,” said Mayor Patrick Brown. “We have the chance to do something very special, and creating a legacy project with a world-class multipurpose cricket facility as the centerpiece is a once in a generation opportunity for the spirit of Brampton to shine brightly for decades to come.

Identified in the City’s 2040 Vision as the as the east anchor of ‘Uptown Brampton’, this 45.3-hectare (112 acre) site owned by the City of Brampton has transformative potential to advance the area as a regional destination.

A 2019 technical analysis identified the strategic opportunity to transform this large, developable precinct (previously referred to as the “CAA Lands”) from a sports complex into a new urban core with major transit-oriented opportunities for high-density residential, business, leisure, and tourism.

Currently, the area is the location of the CAA sports and entertainment facility (formerly the Powerade Centre.). Redevelopment of the lands aligns with the City’s vision of advancing projects to create “complete communities”.

The City is launching an Expression of Interest (EOI) for interested parties to submit comprehensive plans to develop the lands into a vibrant urban realm and walkable neighbourhood that includes a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose cricket facility.

“I am looking forward to learning more about our community’s vision and encourage everyone to take part in the conversation and have their say,” Harkirat Singh, Deputy Mayor and City Councillor, Wards 9 & 10.