COMMUNITY

Brampton asks for public input on future developments at Kennedy Rd., Hwys 410 and 407

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
0

Brampton is undertaking a community-wide engagement to seek residents, businesses, and local stakeholders’ feedback on the future of the City Lands located at Kennedy Rd. S, Highways 410 & 407.The survey is open for public feedback until February 28.

“The prospect of developing this City-owned site is incredibly exciting and I encourage all Bramptonians to learn more about this unique project and have a say in how we move forward. It is virtually a blank slate to work with and the possibilities are endless,” said Mayor Patrick Brown. “We have the chance to do something very special, and creating a legacy project with a world-class multipurpose cricket facility as the centerpiece is a once in a generation opportunity for the spirit of Brampton to shine brightly for decades to come.

Identified in the City’s 2040 Vision as the as the east anchor of ‘Uptown Brampton’, this 45.3-hectare (112 acre) site owned by the City of Brampton has transformative potential to advance the area as a regional destination.

A 2019 technical analysis identified the strategic opportunity to transform this large, developable precinct (previously referred to as the “CAA Lands”) from a sports complex into a new urban core with major transit-oriented opportunities for high-density residential, business, leisure, and tourism.

Currently, the area is the location of the CAA sports and entertainment facility (formerly the Powerade Centre.). Redevelopment of the lands aligns with the City’s vision of advancing projects to create “complete communities”.

The City is launching an Expression of Interest (EOI) for interested parties to submit comprehensive plans to develop the lands into a vibrant urban realm and walkable neighbourhood that includes a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose cricket facility.

“I am looking forward to learning more about our community’s vision and encourage everyone to take part in the conversation and have their say,” Harkirat Singh, Deputy Mayor and City Councillor, Wards 9 & 10.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt. sector accounts for 86% of new jobs in Canada, says...

    Toronto schools to shift to remote learning from Wednesday

    Assistant massage therapist in Mississauga charged with sexual assault, police say...

    Green Button program to give Ontario home owners access to electricity,...