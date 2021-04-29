Brampton is urging residents to support its efforts to expedite the review and reform of auto insurance rates in Ontario.

The page dedicated to the ‘Fair Deal for Brampton Auto Insurance’ campaign on the City’s website says “change is long overdue” and that Bramptonians “deserve a fair, equitable deal”.

“Despite the promise of change, and the introduction of Bill 42 to Provincial Parliament in 2019 to prohibit insurance companies from using postal codes as a primary factor in setting insurance rates, Brampton continues to see varying rates in postal codes across the city, as high as $3,301, which is more than two times the provincial average,” a statement on the web page says.

Brampton’s car insurance rates are approximately 123% higher than Ontario’s average, according to officials. What’s more, insurance rates are expected to rise further in 2021.

Bramptonians can lend their support to the ‘Fair Deal for Brampton Auto Insurance’ campaign by filling out an online petition at fairdealforbrampton.ca.

City officials want residents to know that, “Together, we can take a stand now to get a #FairDealForBrampton”.