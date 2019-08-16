Brampton Boat Race introduces women’s event

The tenth Brampton Boat Race will take place on Saturday, August 24 at Professor’s Lake, 1660 North Park Dr, Brampton from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The dragon-type boat races are hosted by the Brampton Malayalee Samajam (BMS) each summer. This year too, dozens of South Asians in Canada and U.S. will join the boat race and take part in its festivities.

The Brampton Boat Race includes a water procession, entertainment and an attempt to win the trophy and cash price. This year the organizers have included a new race specially for women.

“The Brampton Malayalee Samajam is a cultural organization whose mandate is to promote cultural, educational and social activities, so that the group’s heritage and artistic history can be preserved and fostered”, said Kurian Prakkanam, president and organizer of Brampton Boat Race.

“The Brampton Boat Race is the only such event in North America that brings alive the team spirit, integration and amity of people of Brampton,” he said. “The boat races held in last couple of years were a roaring success. Huge crowds gathered to watch the races and people were thrilled by the magnificent fiesta that brought alive the tranquil backwaters.”

Mr. Kurian explained that the Brampton Boat Race imitates the traditional boat races that have long been observed in Kerala, India and has been fashioned from the original festivities taken place in Kerala. BMS formed various committees lead by Brampton Mayor Mr. Patrick Brown and other political and community leaders to make this event success.

From this year onward, the boat race is open for all communities and groups who register prior to the race. “In future this will be like other “Carabram” in Brampton. Mr. Prakkanam said.

Each team consists of having 11 members. To register teams email: [email protected] BMS also welcome sponsors from all community.

For more information, visit www.BramptonBoatrace.ca. -CINEWS