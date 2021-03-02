Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, Brampton Councillor for Wards 9 and 10 is opposing the sale of liquor in 7-Eleven stores and encouraging like-minded residents to express their objections through a form on his website.

In a statement issued to the media on Tuesday, Dhillon expressed significant concern over the 7-Eleven Corporation’s decision to apply for Liquor Sales Licences for all 62 of their Ontario store locations, including their gas station location 140 Father Tobin Road.

The approval of this application will allow the convenience store to sell and serve alcoholic beverages in a disposable cup directly from the register. Customers will drink in an allocated dining/consumption area inside the store.

“Permitting the 7-Eleven to convert their store into becoming a “bar” will do more damage than good in the community. This store offers a gas pumping station, and this can potentially promote drinking and driving to customers,” Dhillon said. “It’s also notable to mention that this location is in very close proximity to the scene of the tragic dangerous driving related accident which lead to the death of Mrs. Karolina Ciasullo and her three children in July 2020.”

OPSEU President Warren Thomas is also against allowing 7-Eleven stores to sell liquor but for different reasons. He feels it will hurt small businesses which have already been hit by the pandemic.

“7-Eleven is trying to convince the (sic) government it’s convenience stores are actually restaurants. But if we let multinationals squeeze through this loophole, it will be a lose-lose-lose for Ontario, Thomas said in the media statement issued by Dhillon. “It will hurt small business and restaurant owners struggling to get through the pandemic.”

The 7-Eleven application was submitted to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), and has now entered the Public Notice phase which permits residents from the municipality to submit their concerns and feedback to the AGCO for review.

Councillor Dhillon is encouraging those residents who wish to object to submit an online form against the Liquor Licence Application, which is available on his website, by March 11.