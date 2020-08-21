Canindia News

Brampton Councillor is disgraced

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA09

I expected better of Brampton Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon. He seemed like such a happy family man and for him to be embroiled in this sordid scandal comes as a shock to those who read and heard him speak. His political future is derailed and that is a pity. We need more good role models in politics. Those currently in office do not shine.

Meena, Toronto

Your opinion counts! Guidelines: All letters to the editor are welcome and will be considered for publication or posting online. You may email to editor@canindia.com; mail letters to 478 Dundas Street West, P.O. Box 30003, Oakville ON L6H 7L8 or fax letters to 905-673-6636. Letters should be timely, addressed to the editor and signed including letter writer’s city and province/state. The word limit is 400 words. We reserve the right to edit and/or trim letters when necessary.

ANONYMOUS LETTERS WILL NOT BE PUBLISHED.

