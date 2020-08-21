Brampton Councillor is disgraced

I expected better of Brampton Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon. He seemed like such a happy family man and for him to be embroiled in this sordid scandal comes as a shock to those who read and heard him speak. His political future is derailed and that is a pity. We need more good role models in politics. Those currently in office do not shine.
Meena, Toronto
