Brampton employer charged with sexual assault of 2 women

Peel police are looking for further victims after a Brampton employer posted job opportunities on an online employment platform and allegedly sexually assaulted two women.

Police reports allege that on Monday, March 28, a woman in her 20s attended her new place of employment situated in a residential setting in the area of Bovaird Drive West and Worthington Avenue in Brampton where she was sexually assaulted by her employer. She did not sustain any physical injuries.

It is also alleged that on Monday, March 28 and Tuesday, March 29, another woman in her 20s attended her new place of employment situated in the same residence where she was sexually assaulted by her new employer. Police said she too did not sustain any physical injuries.

Investigators have arrested and charged 46-year-old Daljinder Phagura from Brampton with two counts of Sexual Assault. He will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on June 1.

Peel police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with any information to contact 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453–2121, extension 2233. Anonymous information can be submitted to Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting PeelCrimeStoppers.ca.

