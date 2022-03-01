Brampton fire dept. accepting applications for new hires, $1,000 bursary program

Brampton Fire and Emergency Services is currently recruiting new firefighters. Applications will be received until March 21. Applicants who are interested in learning more about a career with fire services are invited to participate in a Virtual Career Information Session on March 9 at 6 pm. they must register at bramptonfire.com.

Applications are also being accepted for the George Hitchcock Memorial Endowment Fund. This annual bursary program is offered to individuals interested in pursuing a career in fire services.

To be eligible to apply, interested applicants must be a Brampton resident, Canadian citizen and eligible to work in Canada. They should be pursuing an Ontario post-secondary school diploma in a fire-related program.

Applications are available at bramptonfire.com and can be submitted to firelife@brampton.ca. Applications will be received until April 15 or until a maximum of 30 are received.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to participate in an interview, and one applicant will be selected for the $1,000 bursary, to be paid directly towards their course enrollment. The successful applicant must provide proof of acceptance to an Ontario post-secondary school program.

The George Hitchcock Memorial Endowment Fund was established in 2014 to honour the late Division Chief George Hitchcock, who served the Brampton Fire and Emergency Services team for 33 years. Hitchcock was pivotal in establishing the Fire/Life Safety Education Division, which is instrumental in providing fire safety education to thousands of Brampton residents every year.

“Our Brampton Fire and Emergency Services team is comprised of individuals who are committed to the community and fire safety,” said Mayor Patrick Brown. “George Hitchcock was an inspirational member of the team and I encourage qualified Bramptonians who are pursuing a career in fire services to apply for this opportunity.”