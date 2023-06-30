Metrolinx and Brampton today announced the rebranding of a major transit hub.

Aptly renamed due to its location, Brampton Innovation District GO (currently Brampton GO) is in the heart of the city’s downtown and growing Innovation District.

The new station name is part of a 10-year agreement with Metrolinx that will give Brampton exclusive rights to associate the word “Innovation” with GO stations across the entire Metrolinx network and in GO transit collateral (maps, schedules, etc.), providing a unique exposure opportunity for Brampton.

“Acquiring the Brampton GO station naming rights differentiates the Brampton Innovation District and raises awareness of downtown Brampton as a centre for innovation, technology and entrepreneurship,” said Mayor Patrick Brown. “Renaming the station will support job creation, attract investment and talent, strengthen transit, tourism, arts and culture and other strategic initiatives within downtown Brampton.”

The announcement included the unveiling of new window signage in the George Street bus loop, to be followed this fall by permanent signage throughout the station and across the GO network and the Brampton Transit system.

The Brampton Innovation District provides local talent development and support for entrepreneurs and new business owners through every stage of their journey, from education, training and re-skilling to support for companies of all sizes and across all sectors. The Innovation District is a developing ecosystem which also offers resources to support innovation and technology companies in creating new technology.

“As an identifiable landmark for innovation, Brampton Innovation District GO will strengthen Brampton’s competitive advantage, and naturally attract start-up founders, entrepreneurs, innovation-focused professionals, corporations, and investment to Brampton,” added Gurpartap Singh Toor, Wards 9 & 10 Councillor and Economic Development Chair.