Peel Village Golf Course is celebrating is 100th anniversary.

Located at 29A Hartford Trail in the heart of Brampton, the popular public golf course is constructed within a 67-acre flood plain surrounding the Etobicoke Creek.

It was initially designed and operated as the Brampton Golf Course from 1921 to 1963, at which time the course was separated into two. What we know today as the Peel Village Golf Course was constructed and designed by architect Stanley Thompson.

In 1995, Peel Village joined the Audubon program, a non-profit environmental organization dedicated to the conservation of wildlife and their habitats.

In 1998, it became the first municipal golf course to become fully certified under the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary System.

Today, the course offers golfers nine challenging holes in a natural setting. The course, a mix of tree-lined dog-legs, water hazards, sand traps, elevated tee boxes and greens.