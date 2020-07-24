Brampton home and business owners hit with water bill hike

With a stormwater user fee expected to take effect, Brampton residents and businesses will see the increase on their next regional water bill.

The Brampton Stormwater Charge is effective June 1st, 2020 and bills will start going out in August 2020.

Single family residential properties will be charged annual fees on a scale based on roof-area measurements as follows:

Extra small: $44.50

Small: $62.30

Medium: $89.00

Large: $115.70

Extra large: $160.20

Multi-family residential and non-residential property owners will be charged based on the area of hard surfaces on their properties, such as parking lots and sidewalks, at a rate of $89 per 234 metres square of hard surfaces.

There are some technical exemptions to the charges described on the city’s website.

“Where a property does not use any part of the stormwater drainage system (which includes drains, ditches, channels, creeks, streams and rivers), that property owner can apply for a technical exemption from stormwater charges,” reads the website. “Supporting information to demonstrate the property is technically exempt will be required.”

Owners of eligible properties must apply to the city and provide supporting documents. More information, including an estimated stormwater charge calculator and details on how to appeal errors in the annual charges, is available at www.brampton.ca.